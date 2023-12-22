Menu

Canada

Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge single-lane closure in place until spring 2024

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 7:11 am
Skyway Bridge View image in full screen
Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge down to single lane until Spring 2024. Global News Kingston
Traffic on the Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge will continue to be restricted to a single lane as construction continues until the spring of 2024, project managers say.

Vehicles on Highway 49 crossing the 850-metre bridge will continue to be controlled by traffic signals.

Construction crews are working on the final girders, concrete deck, barrier wall, paving and grading, and the work is expected to be done by summer 2024, according to a notice on the bridge project website.

The Bay of Quinte Skyway was built in the 1960s. Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation and contractor, Green Infrastructure Partners (formerly Aecon), have been working to rehabilitate the bridge since 2018.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

