Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver dies in hospital after crashing into tree in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 7:05 am
Toronto police were investigating after a driver crashes into a tree on Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Toronto police were investigating after a driver crashes into a tree on Thursday evening. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a driver died after her car crashed into a tree in the city’s north end Thursday evening.

Police said the collision happened at Cummer and Snowcrest avenues, near Bayview and Finch avenues, at around 6:45 p.m.

A single-vehicle had collided with a tree causing the airbags to deploy, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Paramedics said they took a woman with serious, life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre. In a later update, police said the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

Roads were closed for the investigation.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices