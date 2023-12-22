Driver dies in hospital after crashing into tree in Toronto

Toronto police say a driver died after her car crashed into a tree in the city’s north end Thursday evening.
Police said the collision happened at Cummer and Snowcrest avenues, near Bayview and Finch avenues, at around 6:45 p.m.
A single-vehicle had collided with a tree causing the airbags to deploy, police said.
Paramedics said they took a woman with serious, life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre. In a later update, police said the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.
Roads were closed for the investigation.
