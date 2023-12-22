Driver dies in hospital after crashing into tree in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a driver died after her car crashed into a tree in the city’s north end Thursday evening.

Police said the collision happened at Cummer and Snowcrest avenues, near Bayview and Finch avenues, at around 6:45 p.m.

A single-vehicle had collided with a tree causing the airbags to deploy, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Paramedics said they took a woman with serious, life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre. In a later update, police said the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

Roads were closed for the investigation.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Cummer Ave & Snowcrest Ave

6:43pm

– driver has been pronounced deceased at the hospital

– roads remain closed while police investigate#GO2925553

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2023