Winnipeg fire crews responds to four structure fires in two hours

Winnipeg fire crews are feeling the pressure, responding to four fires Thursday morning after previously tackling two overnight fires on Wednesday.

“Days like these are taxing for our service and collaboration and cooperation are key,” said Acting Chief Ryan Sneath.

“Our gratitude goes out to our firefighters and paramedics on the frontlines, but also our 9-1-1 Communications members who take the calls and dispatch crews. Moving crews from station to station to ensure coverage across the city while monitoring four fires is no easy task.”

The fires left 65 residents displaced and took the lives of two people.

The first fire happened at 8:18 a.m. in a garage in the 600 block of Furby Street. Crews put out the fire and it was declared under control by 8:44 a.m.

The next fire happened at 8:37 a.m. in a high-rise building at 20 Fort Street. Crews noticed a fire in a garbage bin in the parkcade which had activated the sprinkler system. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Then at 10:20 a.m. crews rushed off to another fire in a three-storey hotel in the 700 block of Main Street. Crews were confronted with heavy smoke in the building and they fought the fire from the inside. It was under control by 11:04 a.m.

The fourth fire happened at 10:28 a.m. in a three-storey, multi-family home in the 500 block of McDermot Avenue.

Crews found two people dead inside and other occupants of the building got out safely.

All of the fires remain under investigation and damage estimates are not currently available.