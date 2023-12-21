Two dead in McDermot Avenue fire, cause under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died after a fire in a six-unit building at the corner of McDermot Avenue and Juno Street on Thursday.

Crews say they were called to the active fire in the residence at around 9:30 a.m.

The fire was mostly contained to a single unit but there was some damage to the roof as well.

The remaining residents of the building were evacuated by crews and have been getting support from the city’s emergency services.

Roads remain closed in all directions.