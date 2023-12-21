Menu

Canada

Two dead in McDermot Avenue fire, cause under investigation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 11:44 am
A fire has erupted in the area of McDermot and Juno, causing roads to be blocked in all directions. View image in full screen
A fire has erupted in the area of McDermot and Juno, causing roads to be blocked in all directions. Global News
Two people have died after a fire in a six-unit building at the corner of McDermot Avenue and Juno Street on Thursday.

Crews say they were called to the active fire in the residence at around 9:30 a.m.

The fire was mostly contained to a single unit but there was some damage to the roof as well.

The remaining residents of the building were evacuated by crews and have been getting support from the city’s emergency services.

Roads remain closed in all directions.

