Gil Tucker’s memorable Calgarians and Calgary moments of 2023

The end of the calendar year serves as a reminder to look back and reflect on things.

And that’s what we’re doing at Global Calgary with our Best of Gil Tucker 2023 year-end special.

The program offers us a chance to again celebrate the achievements of some remarkable Calgarians.

From a multi-generational family of volunteers at the Calgary Folk Music Festival to a veteran chef showcasing his skills in a major baking competition, we witnessed the dedication and talent that inspired many others.

The program showcases a man and his dog who earned a place in the Guinness World Records 2024 and the wizardry of a dog named Shiva who may or may not be lending a paw in the creation of masks for NHL goalies.

Others featured in the show include a 10-year-old artist with a fun and very collaborative approach to her work and a 90-year-old curler sharing the surprising benefits of always wearing a cowboy hat.

We hope the stories help you appreciate the many good things living in Calgary offers and all the wonderful people who make this city what it is.

From all of us at Global Calgary, Happy Holidays and all the best for 2024.