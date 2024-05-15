Cougar warning issued for Banff National Park campground

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Banff National Park officials issued a warning on Wednesday after it was reported a cougar was frequenting a campground in the park.

The alert covers all trails, facilities and campgrounds in the Tunnel Mountain area. Everyone is asked to practice “special caution” when visiting the area.

View image in full screen Banff National Park officials issued a warning on Wednesday after it was reported a cougar was frequenting a campground in the park. Banff National Park

Officials say visitors should do the following to avoid a cougar encounter:

Story continues below advertisement

Travel in groups and keep everyone together

Be especially cautious when travelling during dawn and dusk

Travel slowly and to not wear ear buds

Make noise to alert wildlife of your presence

Carry bear spray and know how to use it

Keep pets close at all times

Leave the area if you see or smell a dead animal

Never approach wildlife

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officials also shared the following tips if they encounter a cougar: