Cougar warning issued for Banff National Park campground

Banff National Park officials issued a warning on Wednesday after it was reported a cougar was frequenting a campground in the park.
The alert covers all trails, facilities and campgrounds in the Tunnel Mountain area. Everyone is asked to practice “special caution” when visiting the area.
Officials say visitors should do the following to avoid a cougar encounter:
- Travel in groups and keep everyone together
- Be especially cautious when travelling during dawn and dusk
- Travel slowly and to not wear ear buds
- Make noise to alert wildlife of your presence
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it
- Keep pets close at all times
- Leave the area if you see or smell a dead animal
- Never approach wildlife
Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Officials also shared the following tips if they encounter a cougar:
- Do not approach the animal
- Face the cougar, and retreat slowly. Do not run or play dead
- Try to appear bigger by holding your arms or an object above your head
- Immediately pick up small children
- Be aggressive
- Immediately report your sighting to Banff emergency dispatch at 403-762-1470.
More on Calgary
Comments