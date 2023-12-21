Menu

Crime

5 charged after guns, $73K in drugs seized from downtown Calgary homeless camp

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 3:41 pm
Drugs, weapons and cash seized during the Dec. 19 raid of a homeless camp in downtown Calgary.
Drugs, weapons and cash seized during the Dec. 19 raid of a homeless camp in downtown Calgary. Supplied/Calgary Police Service
Three men and two women have been charged after Calgary police raided a homeless encampment on private property in downtown Calgary and seized weapons and drugs.

Members of the Calgary Police Service mountain bike unit conducted a trespassing and welfare check in the 600 block of First Street Southeast on Tuesday.

Five people were arrested and the following items were seized:

  • 290 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $23,208)
  • 333.5 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $50,025)
  • 20.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated street value of $225)
  • loaded sawed-off .22-calibre rifle
  • three loaded 9-mm handguns with 3D-printed receivers and restricted extended capacity magazines
  • prohibited switchblade knife

A total of 116 charges related to drug trafficking and weapons were laid against the following suspects:

  • 48-year-old Lance Little Light
  • 45-year-old Shawnawa Firstrider
  • 34-year-old Trinity Healy
  • 28-year-old Carleen Healy
  • 24-year-old Levi Bruyere

Littlelight is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while his co-accused have court dates scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024.

