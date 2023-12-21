5 charged after guns, $73K in drugs seized from downtown Calgary homeless camp

Send this page to someone via email

Three men and two women have been charged after Calgary police raided a homeless encampment on private property in downtown Calgary and seized weapons and drugs.

Members of the Calgary Police Service mountain bike unit conducted a trespassing and welfare check in the 600 block of First Street Southeast on Tuesday.

Five people were arrested and the following items were seized:

290 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $23,208)

333.5 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $50,025)

20.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated street value of $225)

loaded sawed-off .22-calibre rifle

three loaded 9-mm handguns with 3D-printed receivers and restricted extended capacity magazines

prohibited switchblade knife

A total of 116 charges related to drug trafficking and weapons were laid against the following suspects:

48-year-old Lance Little Light

45-year-old Shawnawa Firstrider

34-year-old Trinity Healy

28-year-old Carleen Healy

24-year-old Levi Bruyere

Littlelight is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while his co-accused have court dates scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024.