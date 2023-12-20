Menu

Features

Family serves up free burgers for Calgary’s homeless: ‘Uplifts your spirits’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 6:28 pm
Click to play video: '‘Uplifts your spirits’: Family serves up free burgers for Calgary’s homeless'
‘Uplifts your spirits’: Family serves up free burgers for Calgary’s homeless
WATCH: A Calgary family is working hard to support the struggling this holiday season. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re getting ready to serve up something special on Christmas Eve.
A Calgary family is working hard to support people who are struggling this holiday season, getting ready to serve up something special on Christmas Eve.

The Qiro family, owners of the Flipp’n Burgers restaurant in the city’s Kensington area, are carrying on their annual tradition of delivering hundreds of burgers to homeless shelters on Dec. 24.

“A lot of our clients are really, really excited to receive burgers, “ the Mustard Seed’s Caleb Brown said. “Especially around Christmas, knowing that people are thinking of them.”

Richard Vielle, who is currently homeless and looking for housing, said the burgers bring a bright moment during the cold and dark days of December.

“Oh, it’s great, because it warms you up, it uplifts your spirits,” Vielle said. “It keeps you going.”

The Qiros also serve up free burgers to anybody who asks for one at their fast-food spot on Christmas Eve.

“I think it’s great for the community,” Flipp’n Burgers customer Kaelyn Dubois said. “It brings everyone together around something good.”

The Qiros are grateful for the life they’ve found in Calgary after immigrating to Canada from Albania.

“This time of year, nobody should go hungry,” Ilia Qiro said. “So we give back to the community — they helped us a lot.”

The Qiros said between providing food at their restaurant and the deliveries to shelters, they’ll probably serve up 1,000 free burgers on Christmas Eve.

“Some people could be short on money, some people could be out on the street,” Jorgji Qiro said.  “Anyone who wants to come in and grab a burger, they’re more than welcome”

The Qiros said they’re especially glad to be supporting Calgary’s homeless.

“It’s Christmas and those people are alone, they don’t have anybody to support them,” Kris Qiro said. “So at least we can do something.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary ramps up efforts to protect homeless during harsh winter'
Calgary ramps up efforts to protect homeless during harsh winter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

