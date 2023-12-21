Penticton MLA Dan Ashton among growing list of Southern Interior politicians not seeking re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Penticton MLA Dan Ashton announced this week he will not be seeking re-election, adding his name to a growing number of Southern Interior MLAs walking away from politics.

Describing the move as a “difficult decision,” he said he’s grateful to those he’s met along his political run and that the party “accomplished a lot over the years.”

“I remain totally committed to BC United under the leadership of Kevin Falcon,” Ashton wrote in a statement. “Kevin is the only leader able to defeat the current NDP government and deliver positive and real results for all British Columbians, not just broken promises.”

Ashton said that until the next election, he will continue to serve as MLA and work hard.

Since being elected in 2013, Ashton has been the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Finance and the parliamentary secretary to the Minister Responsible for Core Review. He also served as the chair of the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services and was fortunate to be a member of the Treasury Board, the vice-chair of the cabinet working group on core review and the president of PNWER.

Story continues below advertisement

In opposition, he was the critic for Indigenous relations and is currently the critic for Municipal Affairs.

1:45 B.C. election 2020: Liberal incumbent Dan Ashton speaks on securing a third term in Penticton

Ashton is not the only BC MLA in the Southern Interior to decide reelection is not in his future. MLA for Kelowna West Ben Stewart and MLA Norm Letnick also have announced they will not seek re-election.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Stewart was first elected in 2009, then again in 2013, 2018 and 2020. He also gave up his seat in 2013 for B.C.’s then-premier Christy Clark, who failed to win her riding in Vancouver.

“There is a limit to probably how much time that one can dedicate to this. I’m looking at my granddaughter, who’s turning 14 in a few weeks, and she was born after I was first elected. It starts to add up and you start to realize that there’s a time for everything.”

Story continues below advertisement

Letnick was re-elected to a fourth term as the area’s MLA in 2020. He was first elected to provincial politics in 2009.

“With the addition of a fourth Kelowna riding, I believe this is a good time to encourage new people to step forward and compete for the challenge and privilege of representing Kelowna and Lake Country voters in the B.C. Legislature.”

Greg Kyllo, MLA for the Shuswap region, announced in October he’d be retiring from politics, citing a need to spend more time with family members.

He was first elected in 2013, then re-elected in 2017 and 2020 with the BC Liberal Party, which changed its name this spring to the BC United Party.

The next provincial election, barring a snap vote, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.