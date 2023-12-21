Winnipeg fire crews tackle 3 overnight fires on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews were busy overnight on Wednesday and early morning Thursday tackling three fires.

The city says the first fire erupted in a single-storey fourplex in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue at 11:29 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews were confronted with smoke in the building but fought the fire from the inside.

It was under control by 11:50 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

All damage from the fire was contained to the suite where it originated but the other suites did sustain water damage so residents could not return.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services (ESS) team was deployed to assist the displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

0:56 Police, emergency crews respond to incident in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood

The next fire happened in a vacant two-storey house in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue at 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

This fire was small and was attended to and put out quickly. No damage estimates are available but the city says the house did go up in flames previously in August 2021.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The final fire happened at 4:42 a.m. on Thursday in a garage in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Crews arrived and found two garages engulfed in flames and smoke. They fought the fire and evacuated two neighbouring homes.

While fighting the fire, crews discovered it had spread to an adjacent duplex.

One resident was assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Thirteen residents were not able to return to their suites due to water damage. A bus was brought to the scene by the city to provide shelter for evacuees and ESS assisted in finding temporary accomodations.

As roads reopen, residents are asked to exercise caution in the area, as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions.

Crews will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.