See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Guelph man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safely.

The man, identified by only his first name, David, was last seen on Saturday night.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police want to thank the public for their help in finding him.

Out of respect for the family, police said they will not release further information.