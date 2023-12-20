Pedestrian hit while crossing Montreal street in critical condition

A 50-year-old woman is in hospital in critical condition after she was struck while crossing a street in Montreal’s Saint-Michel neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian took place just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Jarry Street and Joseph-Guibord Avenue.
Information obtained by police indicate the woman was crossing northbound on Joseph-Guibord when she was struck by a vehicle going east on Jarry.
The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old man, was treated for shock.
Brabant said collision experts were dispatched to the scene and an investigation is underway.
Jarry Street was closed between St-Michel and 17e Avenue.
Comments