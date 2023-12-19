Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man in custody in relation to April shooting

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted December 19, 2023 6:26 pm
Kwabena Andrew Anhwere, 41, of London, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and firearm related charges.
Kwabena Andrew Anhwere, 41, of London, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and firearm related charges. London Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London, Ont., man wanted in connection with a sexual assault and shooting that occurred in April has been arrested in Mississauga, according to London Police.

Police say that around 12:50 a.m. on April 29, witnesses saw the man enter a business in the area of Dundas and Richmond streets.

Soon after, the man produced a handgun, approached a woman unknown to him, and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspect was removed from the establishment, but once outside, police say the man fired the handgun towards the building, hitting the door.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Police were able to use video surveillance to identify the suspect as Kwabena Andrew Anhwere, 41, of London.

Story continues below advertisement

After nearly six months on the run, members of the Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement Unit located and arrested Anhwere on November 16 in Mississauga.

Trending Now

As a result of the investigation, Anhwere has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences:

  • Sexual assault;
  • Assault;
  • Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest;
  • Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence;
  • Four (4) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and
  • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

The accused is due to appear in London court on Jan. 10, 2024, in connection with the charges.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices