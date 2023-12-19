London, Ont. man in custody in relation to April shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man wanted in connection with a sexual assault and shooting that occurred in April has been arrested in Mississauga, according to London Police.

Police say that around 12:50 a.m. on April 29, witnesses saw the man enter a business in the area of Dundas and Richmond streets.

Soon after, the man produced a handgun, approached a woman unknown to him, and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The suspect was removed from the establishment, but once outside, police say the man fired the handgun towards the building, hitting the door.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Police were able to use video surveillance to identify the suspect as Kwabena Andrew Anhwere, 41, of London.

After nearly six months on the run, members of the Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement Unit located and arrested Anhwere on November 16 in Mississauga.

As a result of the investigation, Anhwere has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences:

Sexual assault;

Assault;

Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest;

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence;

Four (4) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

The accused is due to appear in London court on Jan. 10, 2024, in connection with the charges.