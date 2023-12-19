Menu

Crime

Police release video of suspect involved in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 7:34 pm
The scene of the collision in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police / Handout
Peel Regional Police have released a surveillance video that shows a driver feeling the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga that killed a 58-year-old man in August.

On Friday, Aug. 18 at around 11 p.m., a male pedestrian was crossing mid-block on Dundas Street, west of The Credit Woodlands, when he was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Dundas, according to police.

Police said the vehicle then fled the scene after striking the victim.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries due to the collision and was transported to a local trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries a few weeks later.

Trending Now
Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle, described as a dark-coloured 2014-2016, four-door Toyota Corolla, would have visible damage to the windshield, driver’s-side front fender and driver’s side front wheel well cover over the tire.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses in the area who may have witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage, or are from vehicle repair centres that may have any information on the suspect or suspect vehicle to call investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.

Police said anonymous information can also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) by visiting Peel Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
