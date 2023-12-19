Woman found dead in southwest Calgary home identified as WestJet pilot

Send this page to someone via email

A makeshift memorial was erected in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Erlton to pay tribute to one of the two people found dead inside a home late last week.

An unknown person placed candles, flowers and a photograph of Capt. Christina Thomson, a WestJet pilot, on the stairs to a house in the 0 to 100 block of 34th Avenue Southwest.

Emergency crews were called to the location on Friday, Dec. 15 for a check on welfare after friends became concerned after not hearing from their loved one for several days.

Officers located the lifeless bodies of a woman and a man inside the residence.

The WestJet Master Executive Council of the Airline Pilots Association, the union representing WestJet pilots, issued a statement to Global News on Tuesday confirming Thomson’s death.

“Words cannot begin to describe the sense of devastation, grief, and profound loss which now envelops the WestJet pilot group, with the tragic passing of Captain Christina Thomson,” Capt. Bernard Lewall said in the statement.

“It is difficult to convey in words just how instrumental Capt. Thomson was to Canadian aviation. Capt. Thomson served in a variety of important leadership roles with the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA), the world’s largest air safety organization. Capt. Thomson volunteered her expertise and leadership skills widely with other airlines across North America, where she regularly met and presented to other pilot groups.

“Not only was Capt. Thomson a first-rate aviator, but she was also known as a driven and strong leader serving as a role model for younger women in aviation. Her life will leave an indelible mark on all those fortunate to have met her. In addition to her professional successes, she had the unique ability to make everyone she crossed paths with feel like they were her closest friend.

“Our thoughts now turn to Christina’s memory, her family, and her closest friends at this very difficult time.”

A WestJet spokesperson provided the following statement regarding Thomson’s death: “WestJet is aware of the tragic passing of Captain Christina Thomson. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out at this time to Captain Thomson’s family, friends and all those affected by this devastating loss.”

The nature of Thomson’s death as well as the cause of death of the unidentified man have not been released but Calgary Police Service investigators say both are considered suspicious. Autopsies were scheduled to take place Tuesday.

— with files from Global News’ Tomasia DaSilva