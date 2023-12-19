High-risk sex offender being released, expected to live in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender is being released from Headingley Correctional Centre Tuesday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said 47-year-old James Sheldon Jasper is considered high risk to sexually reoffend against all children — particularly boys.

Jasper has been in and out of prison over the past 20 years, and even after participating in sexual offender treatment in the past, he is still considered at a high risk to reoffend.

More about Jasper’s background can be found on the government of Manitoba’s sex offender notifications page.

Police remind that notification of the sex offender’s release is for public protection, and that vigilante action will not be tolerated.

The Winnipeg Police Service asks anyone with information about Jasper to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056, their local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.

