Call to Warkworth home leads to man’s arrest for assault, impaired driving: OPP

A Warkworth, Ont., man faces multiple charges including assault following an incident at a residence in the village on Sunday evening.
According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault at a residence.
Officers say the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police also determined the suspect had consumed alcohol and was involved in a motor vehicle crash on the property. He was not injured.
A 32-year-old man from Warkworth was arrested and charged with assault, mischief, and two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Cobourg.
