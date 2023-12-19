Call to Warkworth home leads to man’s arrest for assault, impaired driving: OPP

See more sharing options

A Warkworth, Ont., man faces multiple charges including assault following an incident at a residence in the village on Sunday evening.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault at a residence.

Officers say the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police also determined the suspect had consumed alcohol and was involved in a motor vehicle crash on the property. He was not injured.

A 32-year-old man from Warkworth was arrested and charged with assault, mischief, and two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Cobourg.