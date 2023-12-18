Peterborough police make weekend impaired driving arrests, including at RIDE check

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a pair of impaired driving arrests on the weekend, including one during a RIDE check program.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere check first saw a vehicle “drive aggressively around a corner” and then slow significantly.

The vehicle was stopped at the RIDE check where officers determined the driver to be impaired.

A 21-year-old man from Omemee, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was also issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 9, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say during RIDE checks conducted Friday and Saturday, officers checked 575 vehicles and 36 drivers were tested for impairment. One warning with a three-day driver’s licence suspension was issued.

Drug-impaired arrest

Around 10:50 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Sherburne and Lansdowne streets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When officers arrived, they were informed the suspect vehicle had just left the area.

The vehicle was soon located in a parking lot in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road. Police say officers noticed signs of impairment with the driver and determined he was impaired.

A 55-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with impaired driving (drugs).

Story continues below advertisement

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2024.