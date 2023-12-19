Menu

Crime

‘Unknown trouble’ call leads officers to secret drug lab in Richmond Hill: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 8:36 am
Some of the evidence York Regional Police collected from a suspected a drug lab during a bust on Dec. 11. View image in full screen
Some of the evidence York Regional Police collected from a suspected a drug lab during a bust on Dec. 11. Handout / York Regional Police
Police responding to an “unknown trouble” call discovered a drug lab inside a Richmond Hill home, leading to the arrest of a man who was on probation and bail, officers say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a townhouse in the area of 16th and Bayview avenues at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

A lone male occupant was found inside, police said.

“Further investigation revealed the unit was being used as a clandestine lab that was actively pressing hundreds of pills suspected to be oxycodone,” police said.

Officers got a search warrant the following day and found evidence of a drug lab, including 34,000 pills suspected to be oxycodone, pill-making paraphernalia, 23 kilograms of “various powders,” and 781 litres of fluid, police said.

The street value of the drugs was estimated to be more than $1 million, police said.

Officers also allegedly seized rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with production of a controlled substance, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing an item to produce a substance, careless storage of ammunition, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police said he was on probation and bail for unrelated charges.

