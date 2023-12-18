Menu

Crime

Vehicle stop leads to fentanyl and cash seizure: Lake Country police

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 6:09 pm
A car Lake Country Mounties flagged as suspicious led to an arrest and significant drug seizure.

Around 3  a.m. Saturday, a suspicious vehicle was seen pulling into a gas station in the 9700 block of Highway 97.

Lake Country police said they approached the car and observed in plain view drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs.

“The passenger and driver were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and after a brief struggle, both were taken into custody,” RCMP said.

“A search incidental to arrest found approximately 9 grams of suspected Fentanyl, several thousand dollars of Canadian currency, a digital scale and suspected cocaine.”

Police said the combination of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash have led officers to believe these individuals are involved in the illicit drug trade, subsequently seizing all items as evidence.

That said, both individuals were released at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

“There are specific laws as it relates to operating a motor vehicle and transporting personal amounts of drugs inside and in this particular case, they were not abiding by them,” Sgt. Jon Collins, Lake Country Detachment commander said in a press release.

“Officers will continue to enforce the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to ensure road safety and stem the flow of illicit drugs into our communities.”

 

