Crime

B.C. gang unit announces bust of major trans-Canada drug operation

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 5:49 pm
Police bust suspected major drug operation in Lower Mainland
WATCH: Police have busted an alleged Canada-wide drug trafficking operation based in the Lower Mainland.
British Columbia’s provincial gang unit says it’s busted a trans-Canada drug trafficking organization based out of the Lower Mainland.

The year-long investigation resulted in three arrests and charges against one man, according to a Monday media release from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

Police also seized 1.1 kilograms of fentanyl, 3.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of MDMA and various quantities of other drugs.

Mission RCMP make major fentanyl bust

About a quarter-million dollars in cash, $194,000 worth of cryptocurrency, 26 guns, including four restricted handguns, and four vehicles were also seized.

The CFSEU said the investigation began, in partnership with police in Manitoba, in early 2021.

In August 2022, police searched four properties in the Lower Mainland where they say they found the drugs, guns and cash.

Earlier this month, B.C. prosecutors slapped Coquitlam resident Alexander Demetrios Fasogiannis, 34, with 10 drug and weapons charges.

He is due in court on Jan. 8, 2024.

 

 

