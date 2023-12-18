Menu

Canada

Energy stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite as price of oil moves higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2023 12:05 pm
Interest rates: Bank of Canada governor expects 2024 to be year of ‘transition’
Interest rates: Bank of Canada governor expects 2024 to be year of 'transition'
Strength in energy stocks, as price of oil moved higher, helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 109.62 points at 20,638.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.65 points at 37,385.81. The S&P 500 index was up 19.94 points at 4,739.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 43.73 points at 14,857.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.58 cents US compared with 74.75 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$2.18 at US$73.96 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.54 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 50 cents at US$2,036.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.86 a pound.

