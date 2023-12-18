Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What you need to know about garbage and recycling over the holidays in Winnipeg

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 2:08 pm
The City of Winnipeg said it will not be collecting recycling or garbage collection on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. View image in full screen
The City of Winnipeg said it will not be collecting recycling or garbage collection on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. IKEA via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Winnipeg said it will not be collecting recycling or garbage on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and gave some tips for a more eco-friendly holiday season.

“This means that your regular collection day will be one day later during these two weeks,” the city said in a release. “For example, if your collection day normally falls on Monday, put your carts out on Tuesday during these two weeks.”

Winnipeg said the following should not be recycled:

  • ribbons and wrapping paper
  • foam packaging (Styrofoam)
  • gift bags
  • plastic bags
  • Christmas lights and light strands
  • toys
  • disposable cutlery and dishes
  • electronics and batteries

“Extra recycling can be taken to any 4R Winnipeg Depot or community recycling location for free,” the city said. “Extra garbage can only be taken to the 4R Winnipeg Depot at 1825 Brady Rd., for a fee.”

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeggers can also call 311 to have their trash picked up for a price.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Electronics and batteries

When it comes to old electronics — including computers, audio/visual equipment, microwaves and batteries — Winnipeg said residents can take them to any 4R Winnipeg Depot for free.

Christmas tree recycling

The city said non-artificial Christmas trees can be taken to Let’s Chip In depots for free. It said plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands need to be removed first.

Trending Now

Depots are open Dec. 27 to Jan. 31.

The city said that “trees placed at the curb or lane next to recycling or garbage carts will not be collected.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg neigbourhood feeling ‘blessed’ as city cleans up pile of illegally-dumped garbage'
Winnipeg neigbourhood feeling ‘blessed’ as city cleans up pile of illegally-dumped garbage
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices