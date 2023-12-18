What you need to know about garbage and recycling over the holidays in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg said it will not be collecting recycling or garbage on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and gave some tips for a more eco-friendly holiday season.

“This means that your regular collection day will be one day later during these two weeks,” the city said in a release. “For example, if your collection day normally falls on Monday, put your carts out on Tuesday during these two weeks.”

Winnipeg said the following should not be recycled:

ribbons and wrapping paper

foam packaging (Styrofoam)

gift bags

plastic bags

Christmas lights and light strands

toys

disposable cutlery and dishes

electronics and batteries

“Extra recycling can be taken to any 4R Winnipeg Depot or community recycling location for free,” the city said. “Extra garbage can only be taken to the 4R Winnipeg Depot at 1825 Brady Rd., for a fee.”

Winnipeggers can also call 311 to have their trash picked up for a price.

Electronics and batteries

When it comes to old electronics — including computers, audio/visual equipment, microwaves and batteries — Winnipeg said residents can take them to any 4R Winnipeg Depot for free.

Christmas tree recycling

The city said non-artificial Christmas trees can be taken to Let’s Chip In depots for free. It said plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands need to be removed first.

Depots are open Dec. 27 to Jan. 31.

The city said that “trees placed at the curb or lane next to recycling or garbage carts will not be collected.”