Crime

Police seek video to help identify 3 suspects in weekend sex assault in Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 12:22 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Police are investigating a sexual assault reported near a footpath in central Edmonton this weekend and are hoping someone can provide them with dashcam video from the area that will help identify the suspects.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said investigators were told that someone was walking along Rowland Road in the area of 95th Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday when he was approached by an unknown male who asked for help, “beckoning” the victim to come to some bushes “next to the footpath where Rowland Road bends.”

“Two more males then reportedly attacked the complainant, forcing him to the ground and sexually assaulting him,” the EPS said, adding that the victim was “able to fight the suspects off and flee the area.”

“A detailed description of the three suspects is unavailable at this time. Investigators are asking operators of vehicles equipped with dashcams who may have been travelling along Rowland Road between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday to come forward.”

Police have not said how old the the victim or suspects are.

Anyone with information can call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com/250.

