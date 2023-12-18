Waterloo man, 60, charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 60-year-old man is facing charges for sex offences involving a minor.

Police say they arrested the man last week in connection with incidents that occurred in Waterloo and other locations in Ontario.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The victim was said to be a teen at the time of the incidents.

According to police, Gregory Paul Bauer, 60, of Waterloo, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and assault.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the man’s name was released to determine if there were any other victims.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the special investigations unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8460.