4 injured, 1 critically, after truck hits stopped vehicle on 401 near London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are in hospital, including one person with life-threatening injuries, after a transport truck collided with a disabled vehicle south of London, Ont.

Elgin County OPP say they and other emergency services personnel arrived at the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Iona Road in Dutton-Dunwich just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police have not specified whether the stopped vehicle was in the eastbound lanes or on the shoulder at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver of the transport truck and two of the occupants of the stopped vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another occupant in the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.