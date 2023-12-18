Charges laid after two police cruisers rammed in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a London couple faces charges after they say a stolen vehicle was used to ram a pair of cop cars.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said an officer on patrol saw a Toyota 4Runner in the parking lot of a business on Woodlawn Road West near Woolwich Street.

As officers pulled into the lot, investigators said the driver of the SUV tried to flee by hitting two cruisers.

The couple got out and tried to flee on foot but both were arrested.

A 32-year-old man and 49-year-old woman face multiple charges.

The man has a bail hearing set for Monday while the woman will appear in court on Jan. 19.