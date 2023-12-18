Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after two police cruisers rammed in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 18, 2023 11:18 am
Police say the driver of an SUV rammed a pair of police cruisers on Saturday night in an attempt to flee authorities. Police arrested both individuals at the scene. View image in full screen
Police say the driver of an SUV rammed a pair of police cruisers on Saturday night in an attempt to flee authorities. Police arrested both individuals at the scene. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a London couple faces charges after they say a stolen vehicle was used to ram a pair of cop cars.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said an officer on patrol saw a Toyota 4Runner in the parking lot of a business on Woodlawn Road West near Woolwich Street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As officers pulled into the lot, investigators said the driver of the SUV tried to flee by hitting two cruisers.

The couple got out and tried to flee on foot but both were arrested.

Trending Now

A 32-year-old man and 49-year-old woman face multiple charges.

The man has a bail hearing set for Monday while the woman will appear in court on Jan. 19.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices