Winnipeg police to speak about Graham Avenue stabbing homicide

Winnipeg police will be hosting a press conference at headquarters at 11:30 a.m. on Monday to update the status of an investigation into the stabbing death of a teenage girl.

Chief Danny Smyth is expected to speak about the investigation into the stabbing death of a teenage girl, which occurred on Friday on Graham Avenue.

Police said they found the victim in the 200 block of Graham Avenue where she received immediate medical attention and underwent emergency surgery at the hospital, while in critical condition. She later died as a result of her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and as of now, no arrests have been made.