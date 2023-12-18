Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police to speak about Graham Avenue stabbing homicide

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 11:08 am
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Chief Danny Smyth will be speaking to the media on Dec. 18 regarding an investigation into the stabbing death of a teenage girl earlier this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Chief Danny Smyth will be speaking to the media on Dec. 18 regarding an investigation into the stabbing death of a teenage girl earlier this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police will be hosting a press conference at headquarters at 11:30 a.m. on Monday to update the status of an investigation into the stabbing death of a teenage girl.

Chief Danny Smyth is expected to speak about the investigation into the stabbing death of a teenage girl, which occurred on Friday on Graham Avenue.

Police said they found the victim in the 200 block of Graham Avenue where she received immediate medical attention and underwent emergency surgery at the hospital, while in critical condition. She later died as a result of her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and as of now, no arrests have been made.

Click to play video: 'Fatal stabbing of teenage girl prompts homicide investigation: Winnipeg police'
Fatal stabbing of teenage girl prompts homicide investigation: Winnipeg police
