Crime

Speed enforcement camera in Wilmot the victim of ongoing ‘intentional’ mischief: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 11:16 am
Officers were sent to investigate on Sunday at around 10 a.m. after another round of what police describe as mischief was done to the camera sometime overnight between Saturday night and Sunday morning. File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a speed enforcement camera in Wilmot Township is getting some rough treatment.

Officers were sent to investigate on Sunday at around 10 a.m. after another round of what police describe as mischief was done to the camera sometime overnight between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

This is the third act of mischief that has been done to the camera since July, according to police.

They believe the ongoing string of incidents to be “intentional.”

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

