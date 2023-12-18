Woman interrupts downtown church service in Guelph: police

See more sharing options

A Guelph woman was arrested after interrupting a church service on Sunday.

Guelph police said they were called to a downtown church just after 9 a.m.

Police said a woman began interrupting the service by yelling, playing music on her phone and getting undressed.

Officers arrived to find her sitting in one of the pews and playing music loudly.

When police tried to talk to her, she reportedly ignored and started shouting.

A 41-year-old has been charged and has a bail hearing set for Monday.