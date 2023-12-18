Menu

Crime

Woman interrupts downtown church service in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 18, 2023 10:57 am
Guelph police say a woman was interrupting the church service by yelling, plying music on her phone and getting undressed. Officers found her in one of the pews and playing music.
A Guelph woman was arrested after interrupting a church service on Sunday.

Guelph police said they were called to a downtown church just after 9 a.m.

Police said a woman began interrupting the service by yelling, playing music on her phone and getting undressed.

Officers arrived to find her sitting in one of the pews and playing music loudly.

When police tried to talk to her, she reportedly ignored and started shouting.

A 41-year-old has been charged and has a bail hearing set for Monday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

