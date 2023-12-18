Man shot in Kitchener early Monday: police

See more sharing options

A man was shot early Monday near Woodside Park in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say they received a call about the injured man shortly after 2 a.m.

Police soon discovered that the call came about two hours after the man had been shot near Highland Road and Ruby Street.

They say the victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6342 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477.