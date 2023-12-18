Menu

Crime

Lost a 3-foot tall ‘Greek-style’ sculpture? Belleville police may have found it

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 10:11 am
Police in Belleville are looking for the owner of what they're describing as a 'Greek-style' statue found in a parking lot Sunday morning.
Police in Belleville are looking for the owner of what they're describing as a 'Greek-style' statue found in a parking lot Sunday morning. Belleville Police
Police are looking for answers after what they describe as a “Greek-style” statue appeared in Belleville parking lot.

Officers were notified after the effigy was found in a parking lot just off of Bridge Street West, near Marshall Road, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The sculpture is roughly three-foot tall on a round base, and appears to depict a woman in a robe carrying items in each hand.

Investigators from the property unit have not said how they believe the statue ended up in the parking lot.

The figure has been since been moved to Belleville Police headquarters.

Police ask anyone with information about the statue to call investigators at 613-966-0882 ext. 3050.

