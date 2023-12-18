31-year-old Toronto man killed in northern Ontario crash

See more sharing options

A 31-year-old Toronto man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in northern Ontario north of Thunder Bay, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 11-17 near Superior Shores Road at 5:41 p.m. on Friday.

There was a crash involving a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, police said.

On Monday, officers announced that a 31-year-old man from North York died at the scene.

The highway was closed for a “significant” time period as officers investigated, police said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash was asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment.

