Crime

Suspect images released after man stabbed multiple times in Toronto’s Leslieville

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 7:26 am
Stabbing Suspect
Toronto police released this image of a suspect in the stabbing last Thursday in Leslieville. Handout / Toronto Police
Police have released images of a suspect who is wanted after a man was stabbed several times in Toronto last week, causing “significant” injuries.

Toronto police said the stabbing happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East area in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Two men got into an argument and one man stabbed the other several times, police said.

Last week, officers said the victim then took refuge in a nearby building and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics said the victim is a man in his 40s who was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

On Sunday evening, investigators released images of a suspect whom they are trying to identify.

Story continues below advertisement

He was described as 18 to 22 years old, five feet seven inches, and with a slim build. Police said he was wearing a black balaclava, a black winter jacket, a red hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues

Police say officers are trying to identify this man.
Police say officers are trying to identify this man. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

