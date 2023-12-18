Menu

Crime

Two 18-year-olds injured in Montreal North drive-by shooting

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 7:40 am
Montreal police are investigating a shooting in Montreal North on Sunday night. Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body but are expected to recover. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating a shooting in Montreal North on Sunday night. Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body but are expected to recover. Global News
Two 18-year-old men are recovering in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Montreal North on Sunday night.

Officers responded to gunfire just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Matte Avenue and Pascal Street.

According to witnesses, the two men were walking along the street when a car driving along Pascal Street slowed down and opened fire.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Bullets impacts were found, striking parked cars and shattering residential windows.

Both victims are suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body but are expected to recover.

The vehicle is said to have fled toward Langelier Boulevard before police could arrive.

