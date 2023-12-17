Menu

Crime

Police arrest Toronto man in suspected hate-motivated incident on TTC

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 17, 2023 9:25 am
Officers with Toronto's Hate Crime Unit have arrested a man in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area. The Toronto Police Services emblem at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Officers with Toronto's Hate Crime Unit have arrested a man in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area. The Toronto Police Services emblem at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on May 17, 2022. Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press
Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit say they have arrested a 51-year-old man from Toronto in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident on the TTC earlier this month.

Officers say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area on Dec. 2. and then allegedly wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several of the bus’s windows.

The vehicle was taken out of service after the incident.

Toronto police said in a statement Sunday morning that they had arrested a suspect, who now faces charges of mischief for interfering with property.

He is scheduled to appear in court next February.

