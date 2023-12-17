Police arrest Toronto man in suspected hate-motivated incident on TTC

Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit say they have arrested a 51-year-old man from Toronto in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident on the TTC earlier this month.
Officers say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area on Dec. 2. and then allegedly wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several of the bus’s windows.
The vehicle was taken out of service after the incident.
Trending Now
Toronto police said in a statement Sunday morning that they had arrested a suspect, who now faces charges of mischief for interfering with property.
He is scheduled to appear in court next February.
More on Crime
- Daniel Langlois murder in Dominica: A timeline of the high-profile case so far
- Violent incident sees staffer slammed ‘against the wall’ at N.S. politician’s office
- Elderly man stabs wife to death in fight over pancakes, U.S. prosecutors say
- Gay man set to be deported from Edmonton to Uganda: ‘I’m in a nightmare’
Comments