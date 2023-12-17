Police arrest Toronto man in suspected hate-motivated incident on TTC

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit say they have arrested a 51-year-old man from Toronto in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident on the TTC earlier this month.

Officers say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area on Dec. 2. and then allegedly wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several of the bus’s windows.

The vehicle was taken out of service after the incident.

Toronto police said in a statement Sunday morning that they had arrested a suspect, who now faces charges of mischief for interfering with property.

He is scheduled to appear in court next February.