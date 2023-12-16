Girl fatally stabbed on Graham Avenue prompts homicide investigation: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a teen girl following a stabbing on Graham Avenue.

On Friday, at 1 p.m. police say they went to the 200 block of Graham and found a young girl who appeared to have been stabbed.

The girl received immediate medical attention and underwent emergency surgery at the hospital while in critical condition, but police say she later died as a result of her injuries.

Police say the suspects had already fled by the time they arrived and so far no arrests have been made.

Very few details have been provided about the incident as police say this is very early in the investigation.

At this time, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online to assist in identifying the suspects.

Police say more details will be provided on Monday.