Police dog tracks down suspected thief, 2 others arrested: Vernon RCMP

A police dog tracked down one of three suspected thieves who were arrested this week in the North Okanagan.

Vernon RCMP say the trio were arrested early Thursday, just before 4 a.m., following a report of suspicious activity on 11th Avenue in the Middleton Mountain neighbourhood.

“Front-line officers quickly moved in and located all three suspects,” said RCMP. “Two of the individuals were arrested without incident while the third made a run for it and fled from police on foot.”

Police service dog Phantom was brought to the scene where RCMP say he quickly tracked the third suspect who was caught while trying to hide.

The three are suspected of trying to steal from a residence along the 1000 block of 11th Avenue. Police believe they are also linked to a recent string of property offences that include vehicle theft plus break-ins at community mailboxes.

After being arrested, the three were released with conditions that included a future court date.

Police say multiple investigations are underway which, once complete, will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service.

“We’ll continue to combat property crime, but we need the public’s help,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“Lock and remove all valuables from your vehicle and never leave a spare key inside. Put away tools, bikes and other valuables and make sure doors, windows, sheds and other outbuildings are locked and secure.

“Look out for your neighbours and report any suspicious activity immediately and directly to police so we can investigate it.”