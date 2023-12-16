SIU investigate after officer discharges firearm during pursuit of robbery suspects

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after an officer in Toronto discharged their firearm during the arrest of three men.
Toronto police say they arrested the men after responding to reports of a robbery Friday night.
Officers say around 5:15 p.m. a store was robbed in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road.
The three suspects drove away from the scene, but police tracked them down at Plunket Road and Millwick Drive, officers said.
When they were discovered by police, officers say the suspect vehicle then rammed into the police car and an officer discharged their firearm in response.
While no injuries were reported, the Special Investigations Unit has stepped in to investigate.
