Sports

Stampeders re-sign all star kicker Rene Paredes to one-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2023 7:35 pm
The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed veteran kicker Rene Paredes to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Paredes will be entering his 13th season with the Stampeders, who signed him as a free agent in 2011.

The 38-year-old led the CFL with 52 field goals and accounted for 185 points in 2023.

The six-time West Division and league all-star also earned the team’s nomination for most outstanding special teams player for the seventh time in his career.

Paredes’s 2,129 career regular-season points place him ninth on the CFL’s all-time list.

“We’re very happy to have Rene back for another season,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said. “He continues to be one of the best in league and we’re excited to let him keep adding to his legacy.”

The Stampeders also re-signed Canadian defensive back Malcolm Thompson.

The Wilfrid Laurier University product joined the Stampeders on Sept. 16 and appeared in four regular-season games, recording one defensive tackle and one special-teams stop.

He also suited up for Calgary in the Western semifinal game against the B.C. Lions.

