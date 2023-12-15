Menu

Crime

Assault charge over car swerving incident at Gaza protest near B.C. legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2023 7:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Dramatic video shows close call in Victoria of driver swerving his vehicle toward protestor'
Dramatic video shows close call in Victoria of driver swerving his vehicle toward protestor
Dramatic video shows an extremely close call in Victoria. B.C., Sunday afternoon of a driver swerving his vehicle towards a protestor. The incident happened close to the B.C. legislature grounds, as a pro-Palestine rally was taking place in the area – Dec 4, 2023
A man who allegedly accelerated his car toward a pro-Palestinian protester near the British Columbia legislature earlier this month has been charged with assault and dangerous driving.

Victoria police say the man is facing one count of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in charges sworn on Thursday.

Police say the man, who was arrested on Dec. 3 moments after the 2 p.m. incident, remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Tensions between pro-Palestine protestors and Israel supporters escalate in B.C.'
Tensions between pro-Palestine protestors and Israel supporters escalate in B.C.
The incident was caught on a video that was circulated on social media, showing a car narrowly missing a protester on the sidewalk.

The driver is then seen arguing with another protester before police intervene to separate them.

British Columbia’s human rights commissioner said in November that the Israel-Hamas war has triggered a rise in violent and discriminatory incidents toward both Jewish and Muslim people in the province.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

