1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on central Alberta highway: RCMP

A crash on a central Alberta highway involving two pickup trucks on Friday left one driver dead, according to the RCMP.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the collision at Highway 833 and Township Road 484 in Camrose County just after 9 a.m.

The 29-year-old driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. Police said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured and that there were no passengers in either vehicle.

“Investigation has determined that a pickup travelling on Highway 833 T-boned a pickup that failed to stop at the stop sign on Township Road 484,” the RCMP said.

Police did not say if charges would be laid.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police said investigators had cleared the scene.