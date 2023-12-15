Menu

Canada

Boler Mountain pushes past warm weather to open slopes

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted December 15, 2023 5:15 pm
The ski resort opened six of its 15 slopes and its chairlifts Friday afternoon, after weeks of snowmaking using what manager Marty Thody calls a "sophisticated snowmaking system.".
The ski resort opened six of its 15 slopes and its chairlifts Friday afternoon, after weeks of snowmaking using what manager Marty Thody calls a "sophisticated snowmaking system.".
While the weather doesn’t exactly scream skiing, that’s exactly what is happening at Boler Mountain.

The London, Ont., ski resort opened six of its 15 slopes and its chairlifts Friday afternoon, after weeks of snowmaking using what manager Marty Thody calls a “sophisticated snowmaking system.”

“Our board has supported the investment into the sophisticated snowmaking system that we have and it’s paying off,” Thody says. “Without that we would not be open.”

He added that the dedicated Boler crew was “able to work some magic” to get the trails and chairlifts opened despite the warm weather in past weeks.

Lifts began operating on the hill at 3 p.m. Friday, bringing the first pair up the hill.

“We had Stan and Tony, they’re just a little older than 90 years old now. They did the first runs down the hill and they’re still up there having a great time. We’re honored to have them. They’ve been part of the quilt of this organization for a number of years and it’s just so good to see them come out.”

13
Photos from the opening day of Boler Mountain. View image in gallery mode
Photos from the opening day of Boler Mountain. Marty Thody/Boler Mountain
23
Photos from the opening day of Boler Mountain. View image in gallery mode
Photos from the opening day of Boler Mountain. Marty Thody/Boler Mountain
33
Photos from the opening day of Boler Mountain. View image in gallery mode
Photos from the opening day of Boler Mountain. Marty Thody/Boler Mountain
Previously, snow would only be made on the mountain when temperatures got into the minus five range, but the resort’s positive temperature snowmaking unit allows snow to be made in weather as warm as 20 C.

Thody says that without that technology, Boler wouldn’t be able to operate until later into the winter.

“I’ve seen a lot of winters over my tenure at Boler, and the one thing that is consistent is these winters are more challenging weather-wise, the temperatures are staying warmer later into the season,” he said.

“If we didn’t have the newer technology, we wouldn’t operate. Sadly, I just don’t see how that would be possible.”

Thody says that despite some bad weather, like wind, rain, and unseasonably warm temperatures, he’s anticipating the remaining trails will be opened in the coming weeks.

Programs at Boler will start up the first weekend after the holidays, including private lessons, ski and snowboard programs, and other events.

For more information, visit the Boler Mountain website.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

