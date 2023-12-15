Menu

Sports

Guelph Gryphons name new head football coach

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 15, 2023 4:35 pm
There is a new head coach of the University of Guelph Gryphons football team.

Director of athletics Scott McRoberts announced on Friday that associate coach Mark Surya will take over from Ryan Sheahan, who earlier accepted a position with the University of Calgary to be the head coach of the Dinos football program.

Sheahan was an assistant coach for four years in Calgary prior to coming to Guelph in 2019.

He spent five seasons in Guelph and helped lead the Gryphons to two appearances in the Ontario University Athletics semifinals in 2019 and 2021.

Surya becomes the 18th head coach in the history of the Gryphons football program.

He has previously held positions with Waterloo’s Wilfred Laurier University Golden Hawks and with the University of Toronto’s Varsity Blues as their offensive coordinator.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

