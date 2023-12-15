Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto mother charged with murder in death of 2 young sons: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Homicide unit investigates suspicious deaths of 2 young brothers, aged 4 and 6'
Homicide unit investigates suspicious deaths of 2 young brothers, aged 4 and 6
WATCH: The homicide unit is investigating the suspicious deaths of two young brothers, aged four and six. As Catherine McDonald reports, the boys mother who fell from the apartment where the boys were found was distraught over the death of the boys’ father.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mother has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young sons who were found without vital signs in a Scarborough apartment Sunday evening, according to police.

In a news release Friday, police said 25-year-old Vanessa Collias has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to police, on Dec. 10, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for unknown trouble at an apartment building on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

When officers arrived, they located an injured woman on the ground, outside of the building. Police said her injuries were sustained during a fall from a balcony.

Shortly after, police located the woman’s two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy, inside an apartment unit without vital signs.

Story continues below advertisement

The children were transported to hospital where they were both pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman was also transported to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains in serious condition, police said.

The boys’ deaths were initially being investigated as suspicious. On Friday, police said their deaths are now deemed homicides.

On Thursday, Collias was charged and she appeared in court via telephone and was remanded into custody, police said.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices