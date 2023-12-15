Toronto mother charged with murder in death of 2 young sons: police

Send this page to someone via email

A mother has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young sons who were found without vital signs in a Scarborough apartment Sunday evening, according to police.

In a news release Friday, police said 25-year-old Vanessa Collias has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to police, on Dec. 10, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for unknown trouble at an apartment building on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

When officers arrived, they located an injured woman on the ground, outside of the building. Police said her injuries were sustained during a fall from a balcony.

Shortly after, police located the woman’s two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy, inside an apartment unit without vital signs.

Story continues below advertisement

The children were transported to hospital where they were both pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman was also transported to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains in serious condition, police said.

The boys’ deaths were initially being investigated as suspicious. On Friday, police said their deaths are now deemed homicides.

On Thursday, Collias was charged and she appeared in court via telephone and was remanded into custody, police said.