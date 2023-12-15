71-year-old sent to hospital after hit by vehicle in east Hamilton: police

Police say a 71-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton’s east side Thursday afternoon.
Investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing Queenston Road northbound at Riverdale Drive around 5:30 p.m. when she was struck by a westbound Jaguar driven by a 72-year-old man from Grimsby.
The woman was transported to the hospital where she was still listed in serious condition on Thursday night.
The driver of the Jaguar remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Speed, distraction and driver impairment have been ruled out as factors in the collision, according to detectives.
Police are seeking witnesses and surveillance footage from the scene.
