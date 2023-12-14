West Vancouver police investigating possible needle-prick assault at mall

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police have released images and footage of a man involved in a “strange incident” at the Park Royal Mall last week.

According to police, the stranger followed a shopper with a stroller inside the mall for a short while, eventually bumping him in the upper arm as he walked by on the afternoon of Dec. 7.

The next day, the victim noticed redness and pain in his arm. A physician later determined he may have been pricked by a needle.

The victim is now on medication and receiving regular blood tests, police said in a Thursday news release.

View image in full screen West Vancouver police have released images of a man who might have been involved in a possible assaul at the Park Royal Mall in West Vancouver on Dec. 7, 2023. Handout/West Vancouver Police Department

“The victim in this case is, quite rightfully, concerned about their health and would like to know what he may have been exposed to,” said Sgt. Mark McLean in the release.

“Our investigators are unclear if an assault occurred here and would like to speak with the male in question to determine exactly what happened.”

Police also shared footage of the possible assault, which shows the victim leaning up against a pillar as the stranger comes into close contact with him and then walks away.

The stranger is described as a thin man with glasses wearing a black and blue jacket, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. He carried a green reusable shopping bag.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 and quote the file number 23-15633.

