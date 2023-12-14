Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

West Vancouver police investigating possible needle-prick assault at mall

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 4:42 pm
Click to play video: 'West Vancouver police investigating possible mall assault'
West Vancouver police investigating possible mall assault
WATCH: West Vancouver police are investigating a possible assault at the Park Royal Mall on Dec. 7, 2023. On Thurs. Dec. 14, the force released security footage of a man who may have been involved.
West Vancouver police have released images and footage of a man involved in a “strange incident” at the Park Royal Mall last week.

According to police, the stranger followed a shopper with a stroller inside the mall for a short while, eventually bumping him in the upper arm as he walked by on the afternoon of Dec. 7.

The next day, the victim noticed redness and pain in his arm. A physician later determined he may have been pricked by a needle.

The victim is now on medication and receiving regular blood tests, police said in a Thursday news release.

West Vancouver police have released images of a man who might have been involved in a possible assaul at the Park Royal Mall in West Vancouver on Dec. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
West Vancouver police have released images of a man who might have been involved in a possible assaul at the Park Royal Mall in West Vancouver on Dec. 7, 2023. Handout/West Vancouver Police Department

“The victim in this case is, quite rightfully, concerned about their health and would like to know what he may have been exposed to,” said Sgt. Mark McLean in the release.

“Our investigators are unclear if an assault occurred here and would like to speak with the male in question to determine exactly what happened.”

Police also shared footage of the possible assault, which shows the victim leaning up against a pillar as the stranger comes into close contact with him and then walks away.

The stranger is described as a thin man with glasses wearing a black and blue jacket, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. He carried a green reusable shopping bag.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 and quote the file number 23-15633.

