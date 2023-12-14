Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

10- to 12-year-old boy a decoy in distraction-style break-in: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 3:58 pm
A photo released of a suspect in the case. View image in full screen
A photo released of a suspect in the case. Handout / York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 10- to 12-year-old boy was a decoy in a distraction-style break-in on Wednesday in Markham, police say, prompting a search for suspects and a warning to the community.

York Regional Police said that on Wednesday at around noon, a boy went to the front door of a home near Rodick Road and 16th Avenue, which is just east of Woodbine Avenue.

When the occupant of the home answered the door, the boy said he kicked a ball over the fence and needed to get into the backyard to retrieve it, police said.

“The complainant escorted him to the yard to look for a ball but none was found,” police said.

The child then left and as the victim returned to the front of the house, a man was seen leaving the home, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation revealed that as the complainant brought the child to the backyard, an adult male emerged from a hiding spot and snuck into the residence through the unlocked front door,” police said.

The suspect allegedly went through rooms, stole cash from a purse, then left through the front door.

Police said it’s believed the suspect went to the neighbourhood in a black 2020 Honda Civic with a faded licence plate.

Police described the man as five-feet-six-inches tall and in his 30s with scruffy facial hair.

More on Crime

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hoodie and black track pants with a stripe down the side, police said.

Trending Now

The boy was described as four-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build and was wearing a black jacket and grey hoodie, police said, adding that he spoke with an English accent.

Police noted that a similar incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 6 at around 4:25 p.m. in the area of McCowan Road and Raymerville Drive in Markham.

A boy and a girl told the occupant of a home that they lost a ball in the backyard, but the occupant thought it was suspicious and didn’t cooperate, police said.

The children left and a ball wasn’t found, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although no theft occurred, police are trying to determine if there is a link between the incidents,” officers said.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices