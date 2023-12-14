10- to 12-year-old boy a decoy in distraction-style break-in: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A 10- to 12-year-old boy was a decoy in a distraction-style break-in on Wednesday in Markham, police say, prompting a search for suspects and a warning to the community.

York Regional Police said that on Wednesday at around noon, a boy went to the front door of a home near Rodick Road and 16th Avenue, which is just east of Woodbine Avenue.

When the occupant of the home answered the door, the boy said he kicked a ball over the fence and needed to get into the backyard to retrieve it, police said.

“The complainant escorted him to the yard to look for a ball but none was found,” police said.

The child then left and as the victim returned to the front of the house, a man was seen leaving the home, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation revealed that as the complainant brought the child to the backyard, an adult male emerged from a hiding spot and snuck into the residence through the unlocked front door,” police said.

The suspect allegedly went through rooms, stole cash from a purse, then left through the front door.

Police said it’s believed the suspect went to the neighbourhood in a black 2020 Honda Civic with a faded licence plate.

Police described the man as five-feet-six-inches tall and in his 30s with scruffy facial hair.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hoodie and black track pants with a stripe down the side, police said.

The boy was described as four-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build and was wearing a black jacket and grey hoodie, police said, adding that he spoke with an English accent.

Police noted that a similar incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 6 at around 4:25 p.m. in the area of McCowan Road and Raymerville Drive in Markham.

A boy and a girl told the occupant of a home that they lost a ball in the backyard, but the occupant thought it was suspicious and didn’t cooperate, police said.

The children left and a ball wasn’t found, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although no theft occurred, police are trying to determine if there is a link between the incidents,” officers said.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.