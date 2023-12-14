Menu

Canada

After dike declared safe, residents in Quebec’s Laurentians region can return home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2023 3:18 pm
A view of the Morier dike is seen near the town of Chute-Saint-Philippe, Que., in an undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A view of the Morier dike is seen near the town of Chute-Saint-Philippe, Que., in an undated handout photo. HO-Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs/The Canadian Press
Authorities say work carried out by government engineers has stabilized a dike northwest of Montreal that was at risk of bursting.

With the Morier dike in the Laurentians region deemed safe, hundreds of residents from the municipalities of Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Écorces can return home after being forced out 11 days ago.

The two communities were under an emergency preventive evacuation order after signs of erosion were detected during a monthly inspection of the dike.

Authorities had initially said the evacuation order would be in place at least until Sunday, but they said Thursday that while work and monitoring will continue over the coming days, it no longer presents a danger.

Nearly 1,900 properties were affected by the evacuation order, and more than 1,000 residents had registered with local officials after leaving their homes.

The provincially owned dike was built in 1954 and has the capacity to retain 382 million cubic metres of water, the equivalent of more than 100,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

