Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1,000 homes evacuated in Quebec’s Laurentians region over fears dike could burst

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2023 12:45 pm
The evacuation order was issued Sunday night for about 1,000 homes near the Kiamika River in the municipalities of Chute-St-Philippe and Lac-des-Écorces. View image in full screen
The evacuation order was issued Sunday night for about 1,000 homes near the Kiamika River in the municipalities of Chute-St-Philippe and Lac-des-Écorces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of two municipalities in Quebec’s Laurentians region have been ordered to leave their homes because of the risk a nearby dike could burst.

The evacuation order was issued Sunday night for about 1,000 homes near the Kiamika River in the municipalities of Chute-St-Philippe and Lac-des-Écorces.

The two towns are located about 15 kilometres from each other and roughly 125 kilometres northeast of Ottawa.

Authorities have told residents to leave their homes for five days.

Trending Now

Quebec’s Environment Department is inspecting the dike Monday.

The dike on the Kiamika Reservoir was built in 1954 and has the capacity to retain 382 million cubic metres of water, the equivalent of more than 100,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices